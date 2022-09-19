6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week

1 Slipknot

Tuesday, September 20, 6:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Knotfest is Slipknot’s own self-curated, destination festival brand, currently held in four international locations; the US, Japan, Mexico, Finland, Germany, Colombia and Brazil. Designed as an immersive, unforgettable, ‘dark carnival experience’, the event invites you into Slipknot’s apocalyptic underworld where stunning visuals, fire breathers and nightmarish creatures on stilts set the stage for an intoxicating and memorable weekend of live music.

