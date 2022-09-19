6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 19 – September 25, 2022.
1Slipknot
Tuesday, September 20, 6:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Knotfest is Slipknot’s own self-curated, destination festival brand, currently held in four international locations; the US, Japan, Mexico, Finland, Germany, Colombia and Brazil. Designed as an immersive, unforgettable, ‘dark carnival experience’, the event invites you into Slipknot’s apocalyptic underworld where stunning visuals, fire breathers and nightmarish creatures on stilts set the stage for an intoxicating and memorable weekend of live music.
Buy tickets here.
2Florence + The Machine
Tuesday, September 20, 7:45 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 First Avenue South, Nashville
Florence + Machine are on tour in support of their latest album Dance Fever. Opening will be special guest King Princess.
Buy tickets here.
3Brian Culbertson
Wednesday, September 21, 8 pm
Marathon Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Culbertson is a combination of jazz, R&B, pop all in one. Saxophonist Marcus Anderson will be the opening act.
Buy tickets here.
4CAM
Sunday, September 25, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville
Releasing “Burning House” in 2015, one of the best selling country song by a female artist, Cam is an artist to see in person. Opening acts include Amythyst Kiah and Jillian Jacqueline.
Buy tickets here.
5Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday – Sunday, September 24-25
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s hours of music outside at the picturesque Harlinsdale Farm. Headliners for this year’s event include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers, and more. You can buy single day tickets or for the whole weekend.
Buy tickets here.
6Stairway to Zeppelin
Saturday, September 24, 8 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
Stairway To Zeppelin: Founder Paul O’Connor, guitarist & Sound City alumnae artist (seen in David Grohl’s film ‘Sound City) garnered world class Nashville musicians; Paul Scholten, Award winning producer & owner of County Q studios Nashville on drums, Eric Swanson, Berkley School of Music grad & award winning composer and conductor on bass & Belmont MA Vocal Grad Phil Creamer to bring you the iconic music of Led Zeppelin, the greatest rock band of all time! STZ brings you an incredible mix of Zeppelin’s original studio recordings and electric live performances.
Buy tickets here.