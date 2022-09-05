6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September, 5, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 5 – September 11, 2022.
1Live on the Green
Monday, September 5, 3:30 – 10 pm
1 Public Square, Nashville
The free festival ends on Labor Day with a lineup of Fulton Lee, Patrick Droney, Arrested Development, The Brummies, and more.
2Jack Harlow
Tuesday, September 6, 7:45 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Jack Harlow kicks off his “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour” in Nashville. The Kentucky-born rapper was recently on the VMAs where he performed with Fergie.
Buy tickets here.
3Twenty One Pilots
Wednesday, September 7, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Grammy award winning duo is coming to Bridgestone this week. Opening act will be Peter McPoland.
Buy tickets here.
4Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, September 10th, 9:30 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The Grand Ole Opry is a must-see in Nashville. This week performing on the Opry will be Blake Shelton, Wendy Moten, Jake Hoot, Callista Clark and more.
Buy tickets here.
5Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Wednesday, September 7, 8 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again. Earlier this month, the duo kicked off their first tour in over a decade.
Backed by guitarist JD McPherson, who is also opening all of the US performances, plus drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, multi-talented string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar, set lists have included favorites from both Raising Sand and Raise The Roof, as well as reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin cuts like “The Battle of Evermore,” “Rock & Roll” and “When The Levee Breaks.”
Buy tickets here.
6Musician’s Corner
Saturday, September, 9, 3:30 pm
Centennial Park,2500 West End Ave, Nashville
Since 2010, Musicians Corner has provided free public access to live music in the heart of Music City. Located in beautiful Centennial Park, the series generally takes place in May / June and September each year. This Saturday artists will include Jive Park, Future Crib, Goldpark, and more.