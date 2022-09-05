6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September, 5, 2022

5 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Wednesday, September 7, 8 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again. Earlier this month, the duo kicked off their first tour in over a decade.

Backed by guitarist JD McPherson, who is also opening all of the US performances, plus drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, multi-talented string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar, set lists have included favorites from both Raising Sand and Raise The Roof, as well as reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin cuts like “The Battle of Evermore,” “Rock & Roll” and “When The Levee Breaks.”

Buy tickets here.