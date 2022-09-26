6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- September 26, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 26 – October 2, 2022.

1ZZ Top and Jeff Beck

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 27, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

ZZ Top added new dates to their RAW Whisky tour, and they added a stop in Middle Tennessee at FirstBank. Special guest Jeff Beck will join ZZ Top at FirstBank Amphitheater. There are still tickets available to the show.

Buy tickets here. 

2Lil Nas X

photo from Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, October 1, 8 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Lil Nas X is out on his first headlining world tour Long Live Montero with a stop in Nashville. According to Consequence of Sound who attended a show on tour, fans will see three “acts” which show Lil Nas X in his youth, finding himself, and his current self.

Buy tickets here.

3Marcus King

photo courtesy of Natasha Moustache/CMA

Thursday, September 29, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville

Performing since he was eight years old, Marcus King is often referred to as one of the greatest guitar players ever. His show is definitely entertaining, he’s performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff just to name a few.

Buy tickets here.

4Narcotic Wasteland -Lost Circus

photo by Kenji Tsunami of Tsunami Films

Thursday, September 29, 7:30 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Dallas Toler-Wade started Narcotic Wasteland while he was in between tours with Nile. He started writing music that was a little more similar to things he was doing in a previous band and since then he has completed writing for the third album and is currently finishing up the recording process. Ahead of that, they have released the single “Morality and the Wasp” and you can see them this week in Nashville.

Buy tickets here. 

5Jon Pardi

photo from Jon Pardi

Saturday, October 1, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Jon Pardi is bringing his “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” tour to Nashville this week. With guests, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. Have you checked out his new album Mr. Saturday Night?

Buy tickets here. 

6Elton John

photo from Nissan Stadium

Sunday, October 2, 8 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

The singer, pianist, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who’s sold an incredible 300 million albums across his 50-year career — has decided to quit touring so he can focus on raising his young children. But before he does, he’s launched one last big world tour, a tour he’s bringing Nissan Stadium in October 2022.

Buy tickets here. 

