6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- September 26, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 26 – October 2, 2022.
1ZZ Top and Jeff Beck
Tuesday, September 27, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
ZZ Top added new dates to their RAW Whisky tour, and they added a stop in Middle Tennessee at FirstBank. Special guest Jeff Beck will join ZZ Top at FirstBank Amphitheater. There are still tickets available to the show.
2Lil Nas X
Saturday, October 1, 8 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Lil Nas X is out on his first headlining world tour Long Live Montero with a stop in Nashville. According to Consequence of Sound who attended a show on tour, fans will see three “acts” which show Lil Nas X in his youth, finding himself, and his current self.
3Marcus King
Thursday, September 29, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville
Performing since he was eight years old, Marcus King is often referred to as one of the greatest guitar players ever. His show is definitely entertaining, he’s performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff just to name a few.
4Narcotic Wasteland -Lost Circus
Thursday, September 29, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Dallas Toler-Wade started Narcotic Wasteland while he was in between tours with Nile. He started writing music that was a little more similar to things he was doing in a previous band and since then he has completed writing for the third album and is currently finishing up the recording process. Ahead of that, they have released the single “Morality and the Wasp” and you can see them this week in Nashville.
5Jon Pardi
Saturday, October 1, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Jon Pardi is bringing his “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” tour to Nashville this week. With guests, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. Have you checked out his new album Mr. Saturday Night?
6Elton John
Sunday, October 2, 8 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
The singer, pianist, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who’s sold an incredible 300 million albums across his 50-year career — has decided to quit touring so he can focus on raising his young children. But before he does, he’s launched one last big world tour, a tour he’s bringing Nissan Stadium in October 2022.
