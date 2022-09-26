6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- September 26, 2022

4 Narcotic Wasteland -Lost Circus

Thursday, September 29, 7:30 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Dallas Toler-Wade started Narcotic Wasteland while he was in between tours with Nile. He started writing music that was a little more similar to things he was doing in a previous band and since then he has completed writing for the third album and is currently finishing up the recording process. Ahead of that, they have released the single “Morality and the Wasp” and you can see them this week in Nashville.

Buy tickets here.