6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022

7 Boney James

Sunday, September 18, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville

Solid is the four-time GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum selling saxophonist’s seventeenth album as a leader. It follows up his smash 2017 release “Honestly” (which became his eleventh #1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album.) With eleven original songs and featuring R&B star Kenny Lattimore on the single “Be Here”, the record is an upliftng collection. Says James, “This new music is a reaction to how stressful the world feels these days. Music is a respite, it’s always ‘solid’ and it never lets me down.”

Buy tickets here.