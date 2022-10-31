6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 31 -November 6, 2022.
1Butch Walker
Tuesday, November 1, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl,925 3rd Ave North, Nashville
In the 80s Walker was in the band SouthGang before he created his own band The Floyds. Then in 1997, he was in Marvelous 3 before starting a solo career in 2002. This year, he released an album titled Butch Walker as…Glenn, his alter ego as he puts down the guitar and sits behind the piano.
2The Lone Bellow
Friday, November 4, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Nashville-based trio will share the music of their new album- Love Songs for Losers. “One of the reasons we went with Love Songs for Losers as the album title is that I’ve always seen myself as a loser in love—I’ve never been able to get it completely right, so this is my way of standing on top of the mountain and telling everyone, ‘It’s okay,’” says lead vocalist Zach Williams, whose bandmates include guitarist Brian Elmquist and multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin. “The songs are looking at bad relationships and wonderful relationships and all the in-between, sometimes with a good deal of levity. It’s us just trying to encapsulate the whole gamut of experience that we all go through as human beings.”
3Jelly Roll
Saturday, November 5, 12:30 pm
Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
In honor of all those who have protected and served, CMT Hot20 presents Jelly Roll on Skydeck for a FREE concert. Access to Skydeck will be first come, first serve. We recommend getting here early to snag your spot for this FREE event. Doors open at 11 am, show starts at 12:30 pm.
4Wynonna Judd- The Judds:Love is Alive Final Tour
Thursday, November 3, 8 pm
Murphy Center at MTSU, 2650 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) recreating the last concert with her mother, Naomi Judd.
5Domine
Saturday, November 5, 8 pm
Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
DOMINE, taken from the classic song Astronomy Domine off of “Pipers of the Gates of Dawn” from their first album, Is a Pink Floyd tribute band presenting a show celebrating the history of Pink Floyd. This show focuses on Dark Side of the Moon as the sound track to The Wizard of Oz.
6Grand Ole Opry
Friday, November 4, 7 pm
600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The Opry is never rehearsed, and never the same show twice. Be a part of the excitement live in person at the Opry House for a night of country music, performances, and a few surprises. Guest to appear this week are Madeline Edwards, Bailey Zimmerman, Stephanie Quayle, The Grascals, and more.
