6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022

2 The Lone Bellow

Friday, November 4, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Nashville-based trio will share the music of their new album- Love Songs for Losers. “One of the reasons we went with Love Songs for Losers as the album title is that I’ve always seen myself as a loser in love—I’ve never been able to get it completely right, so this is my way of standing on top of the mountain and telling everyone, ‘It’s okay,’” says lead vocalist Zach Williams, whose bandmates include guitarist Brian Elmquist and multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin. “The songs are looking at bad relationships and wonderful relationships and all the in-between, sometimes with a good deal of levity. It’s us just trying to encapsulate the whole gamut of experience that we all go through as human beings.”

Buy tickets here.