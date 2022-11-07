6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 7, 2022

Donna Vissman
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 7 -November 13, 2022.

1The Revivalist with Paris Jackson

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Monday, November 7, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Due to the popularity of their show, a second show was added at Ryman. This is one band you want to see live. The band recently released their Made In Muscle Shoals live studio EP and accompanying documentary, which was recorded and filmed at the legendary FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals. They will have special guests, Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.

Buy tickets here. 

2Alvvays

photo from Marathon Music Works

Tuesday, November 8, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

The Toronto-based band will make a stop in Nashville this week. They released their sophomore album in 2017 titled Antisocialites.

Buy tickets here. 

3CMA Awards

photo from CMA Awards

Wednesday, November 9, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The CMA Awards are held at Bridgestone Arena this week. You can attend and watch live performances from Elle King, Katy Perry, Reba McEntire, Cody Johson, Chris Stapleton, and more.

Buy tickets here. 

4The 1975

photo from Municipal Auditorium

Sunday, November 13, 7 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville

The British pop band is touring in the U.S. stopping in Nashville this week. They just released the album  being funny in a foreign language on October 14.

Buy tickets here. 

5Celebrating David Bowie

photo from Nashville Symphony

Monday, November 7, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Celebrating David Bowie shows return in 2022 answering the question, “What makes Bowie different?”. Rock’n’Roll Hall Of Famer Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew (Bowie, NIN, King Crimson, Frank Zappa, Talking Heads), and CdB creator, producer, and featured artist Scrote bring Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines with saxophone great Ron Dziubla (Jon Baptiste, Joe Bonamassa), Narada Michael Walden bassist Angeline Saris, and popular session & touring drummer Michael Urbano (Lindsey Buckingham, Sheryl Crow) to interpret Bowie’s greatest hits.

Buy tickets here. 

6Lynyrd Skynyrd

photo from The Ryman

Sunday, November 13, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium,116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

In 2022, lead singer Johnny Van Zant of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that the iconic classic Southern rock act is set to retire from the road after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of 60 plus albums and over 30 million units sold. Here’s your chance to see them live.

Buy tickets here. 

 

