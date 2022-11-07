6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 7, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 7 -November 13, 2022.
1The Revivalist with Paris Jackson
Monday, November 7, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Due to the popularity of their show, a second show was added at Ryman. This is one band you want to see live. The band recently released their Made In Muscle Shoals live studio EP and accompanying documentary, which was recorded and filmed at the legendary FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals. They will have special guests, Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.
2Alvvays
Tuesday, November 8, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
The Toronto-based band will make a stop in Nashville this week. They released their sophomore album in 2017 titled Antisocialites.
3CMA Awards
Wednesday, November 9, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The CMA Awards are held at Bridgestone Arena this week. You can attend and watch live performances from Elle King, Katy Perry, Reba McEntire, Cody Johson, Chris Stapleton, and more.
4The 1975
Sunday, November 13, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville
The British pop band is touring in the U.S. stopping in Nashville this week. They just released the album being funny in a foreign language on October 14.
5Celebrating David Bowie
Monday, November 7, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Celebrating David Bowie shows return in 2022 answering the question, “What makes Bowie different?”. Rock’n’Roll Hall Of Famer Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew (Bowie, NIN, King Crimson, Frank Zappa, Talking Heads), and CdB creator, producer, and featured artist Scrote bring Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines with saxophone great Ron Dziubla (Jon Baptiste, Joe Bonamassa), Narada Michael Walden bassist Angeline Saris, and popular session & touring drummer Michael Urbano (Lindsey Buckingham, Sheryl Crow) to interpret Bowie’s greatest hits.
6Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sunday, November 13, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium,116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
In 2022, lead singer Johnny Van Zant of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that the iconic classic Southern rock act is set to retire from the road after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of 60 plus albums and over 30 million units sold. Here’s your chance to see them live.
