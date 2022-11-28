6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 28, 2022

5 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Friday, December 2, 7 pm

CMA Theatre at Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band takes the stage for their Will the Circle Be Unbroken: 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3.

Founding members Jeff Hanna and Jimmie Fadden, along with veteran bandmate Bob Carpenter, will be reuniting with founding members John McEuen and Les Thompson for this momentous occasion.

