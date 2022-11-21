6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 21, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 21 -November 27, 2022.

1Christmas 4 Kids Concert

photo from Christmas 4 Kids
Monday, November 21, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Christmas 4 Kids (C4K) has announced the lineup for its 40th Anniversary Concert, set for MondayNovember 21 at 7:00 PM at Nashville‘sRyman Auditorium. This year’s big show will feature performances by returning show host Phil Vassar, The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart), Essex County and special guestChris Young.
Buy tickets here. 

2Tracy Lawrence Mission Impossible Concert

Tuesday, November 22, 7 pm

Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue N, Nashville

Tracy Lawrence, is hosting his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Fans can also expect performances by multiplatinum artist Gary Allan and rising star Travis Denning.

Buy tickets here. 

3Alyssa Bonagura

photo from Alyssa Bonagura
Wednesday, November 23, 7:30 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
It’s a friendsgiving show with Alyssa Bonagura. The singer-songwriter was formerly part of the duo Sisterhood and can be found songwriting with artists like Steven Tyler.
Buy tickets here. 

4Cassadee Pope at EMO Night

Saturday, November 26, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

A night of very special guest DJs and live performances celebrating all your favorite emo & pop punk hits! A few artists expected to perform are Cassadee Pope,The Pink Spiders, Abigail Kelly (Dashboard Confessional),nChris Kamrada (Dashboard Confessional), Emo Social, and Taylor Acor.

Buy tickets here.  

5Grand Ole Opry Country Christmas Show

Sunday, November 27, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Be part of Nashville’s can’t-miss holiday show series. Enjoy a night of festive fun with special guests, spotlight artists, and nonstop surprises at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. There is no better place to spend your Music City holiday. Artist to appear include Kathy Mattea, Mandy Barnett, Charlie McCoy, Gatlin Brothers, and more.

Buy tickets here. 

6Brett Eldredge

Tis the season for fans of artist Brett Eldredge, who will have a three night residency at Ryman Auditorium for his annual Glow LIVE holiday tour. A beloved Christmas-time tradition, Eldredge is inviting fans far and wide to join him on the third night via livestream from Nashville.

Buy tickets here. 

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

