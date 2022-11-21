6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 21, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 21 -November 27, 2022.
1Christmas 4 Kids Concert
2Tracy Lawrence Mission Impossible Concert
Tuesday, November 22, 7 pm
Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue N, Nashville
Tracy Lawrence, is hosting his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Fans can also expect performances by multiplatinum artist Gary Allan and rising star Travis Denning.
Buy tickets here.
3Alyssa Bonagura
4Cassadee Pope at EMO Night
Saturday, November 26, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
A night of very special guest DJs and live performances celebrating all your favorite emo & pop punk hits! A few artists expected to perform are Cassadee Pope,The Pink Spiders, Abigail Kelly (Dashboard Confessional),nChris Kamrada (Dashboard Confessional), Emo Social, and Taylor Acor.
Buy tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry Country Christmas Show
Sunday, November 27, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Be part of Nashville’s can’t-miss holiday show series. Enjoy a night of festive fun with special guests, spotlight artists, and nonstop surprises at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. There is no better place to spend your Music City holiday. Artist to appear include Kathy Mattea, Mandy Barnett, Charlie McCoy, Gatlin Brothers, and more.
Buy tickets here.
6Brett Eldredge
Tis the season for fans of artist Brett Eldredge, who will have a three night residency at Ryman Auditorium for his annual Glow LIVE holiday tour. A beloved Christmas-time tradition, Eldredge is inviting fans far and wide to join him on the third night via livestream from Nashville.
Buy tickets here.