6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – May 30, 2022

2 Shamarr Allen

Thursday, June 2, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harry Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few.

Buy tickets here.