6 Live Shows to Check out this Week: March 28th

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: March 28 – April 1, 2022.
1Suzanne Santo with The Sea
Friday, Apr. 1, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Singer-songwriter, Suzanne Santo first found notoriety in the Americana band, Honey Honey but now performs as a solos artist.
2Diane Marino Quartet
Wednesday, Mar. 30, 6 pm
Rudy’s Jazz Room, 809 Gleaves Street, Nashville
Marino is a jazz artist who has shared with the stage with legends- Houston Person, Ralph Lalama, Joe Henderson, Rickey Woodard, Clayton Cameron, Wycliffe Gordon, Kirk Whalum, and more.
3Tin Pan South Festival
Tuesday – Friday, Mar. 29-Apr. 1
Various Venues
The songwriter festival has returned to in-person this year to celebrate its 30th year with live shows taking place all over the area. You can buy a ticket to the individual shows from their website.
4Richard Marx
Wednesday – Friday, Mar. 30- Apr. 1
Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Richard Marx will be at the Franklin Theater for three nights this week. Known for his hits “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. There are only a few tickets to each show left.
5Reliant K
Friday, Apr. 1, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works 1402 Clinton Street,Nashville
Relient K is a Grammy nominated band formed in 1998 in Canton, Ohio, by Matthew Thiessen and Matt Hoopes. The band has reached success with mainstream pop punk and alternative rock. The first show sold-out, there are a few tickets left to this show.
6Baby Shark Live
Wednesday, Mar. 30, 6 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Join the concert-sing-a-long with Baby Shark and Pinkfong with your favorite songs. We heard there may be dancing in the aisles.
