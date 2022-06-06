6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 6 – June 12, 2022.
1CMA Fest 2022
Thursday, June 9 – Sunday, June 12
CMA Fest 2022 is back. There will be free music in downtown Nashville at several stages during the four day event. Each evening at Nissan Stadium, there will be concerts and surprisingly there are still a few tickets left for purchase.
Buy tickets here.
2Sawyer Brown – Skydeck at Assembly Hall
Wednesday, June 8, 7 pm
Sawyer Brown is bringing 40 years of country chart-topping hits to Skydeck with this free show. Reminisce with some of their hardest hitters like “Step That Step” (1985), “Some Girls Do” (1992), and “Thank God for You” (1993).
Register here.
3The Warren Brothers
Friday, June 10, 9 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
The Warren Brothers are a songwriting duo that have written hits for Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Martina McBride, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Chris Young to name a few. They started as recording artists and made three records for BNA records. Their sense of humor has landed them a series on CMT, celebrity judges on “Nashville Star”, part time radio personalities, and they’ve even had a few film cameos. This is a must-see venue experience, tickets go on sale on Monday, June 6.
Buy tickets here.
4Traler Park: Benefitting Nikki Mitchell Foundation
Tuesday, June 7, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Traler Park returns to the Franklin Theatre on June 7th for an unforgettable night of storytelling and music, with opening artist Alyssa Bonagura. Traler Park consists of Dallas Davidson, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, and Rob Hatch will share their talents with the audience as they raise awareness and funds for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation. The Nikki Mitchell Foundation is dedicated to providing comfort and relief for those affected by pancreatic cancer, while raising awareness and supporting research that directly and indirectly affects pancreatic patients.
Buy tickets here.
5Stars for Second Harvest with Sam Hunt, ERNEST, and Ben Burgess
Tuesday, June 7, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North, Nashville
Stars for Second Harvest, presented by American Airlines, is returning on June 7 at historic Ryman Auditorium, the former home of the Grand Ole Opry. This fan-favorite event returns during the Ryman’s 130th anniversary celebration, and the week of CMA Fest. Hosted by Craig Wiseman, acclaimed songwriter and founder of Big Loud Records and Big Loud Shirt, this acoustic benefit concert will feature ERNEST, Sam Hunt, and Ben Burgess.
Buy tickets here.
6Nashville Symphony Free Summer Concert
Sunday, June 12, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The Nashville Symphony will host free summer concerts in the community.This community concert will include classical and popular favorites, along with prize giveaways and more. Opening for this concert will be Brentwood Academy Singers.