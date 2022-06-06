6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022

4 Traler Park: Benefitting Nikki Mitchell Foundation

Tuesday, June 7, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Traler Park returns to the Franklin Theatre on June 7th for an unforgettable night of storytelling and music, with opening artist Alyssa Bonagura. Traler Park consists of Dallas Davidson, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, and Rob Hatch will share their talents with the audience as they raise awareness and funds for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation. The Nikki Mitchell Foundation is dedicated to providing comfort and relief for those affected by pancreatic cancer, while raising awareness and supporting research that directly and indirectly affects pancreatic patients.

Buy tickets here.