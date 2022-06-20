6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – June 20th, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 20 – June 27, 2022.

1 Musician’s Corner photo from Musicians Corner Facebook Friday, June 24th, 5 pm Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville It’s the last weekend for the free concerts at Centennial Park. Artists set to perform include Matt Hires, Gustavo Moradel, Kirby Brown, Kyshona, and Tré Burt. 2 Train photo from Train Tuesday, June 21, 6:30 pm Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville Train just released AM Gold, their 11th album and will make a stop on their North American tour at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday. Buy tickets here. 3 Stephen Wilson Jr. and Alyssa Bonagura photo from 3rd and Lindsley Sunday, June 26, 8 pm 3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville Lightning 100 brings a Sunday night show to 3rd and Lindsley. This week will feature Stephen Wilson Jr. and Alyssa Bonagura. Buy tickets here. 4 Paul Thorn Band photo from Franklin Theatre/Birney Imes Friday, June 24, 8 pm Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin See Paul Thorn Band at the Franklin Theatre. Paul’s latest release, “Never Too Late To Call,” is seven years in the making. The CD was recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis and produced and engineered by Grammy winning wunderkind Matt Ross-Spang. Buy tickets here. 5 Songwriters Night at Listening Room Photo from Listening Room Wednesday June 22, 6 pm Listening Room, 618 Fourth Avenue South, Nashville Visit the Listening Room to hear JT Harding, Julia Cole, Matt Jenkins, and Megan Moroney. Buy tickets here. 6 Mandy Moore photo by Jenna Jones Saturday, June 25, 8 pm Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville The “This is Us” actress just released a new album titled In Real Life full of storytelling reflecting her life as a mother. Just a few tickets remain to the Nashville show. Buy tickets here.