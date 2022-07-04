6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – July 4th, 2022

Donna Vissman
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: July 4 – July 10, 2022.

1Rod Stewart

Tuesday, July 5, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter will stop in Nashville for his North American summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick. This is Stewart’s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

2Everclear

Wednesday, July 6, 6 pm

Assembly Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, is celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022 and to mark this major milestone, the quartet — led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis – will embark on an official 30th Anniversary Tour this summer featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons. The 25+ date celebratory outing will be stopping locally in Nashville on Wednesday, July 6 at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall.

3Brandi Carlile

Friday, July 8, 6:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue, Nashville

Brandi Carlile is making a hometown stop for her summer tour with special guests Indigo Girls. Just a few tickets remain.

4Sam Williams

Thursday, July 7, 7 pm

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals. You can hear him at The Mulehouse this week joined by Emily West.

5Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Tuesday, July 5, 7:30 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Frank Turner announced a tour called ’50 States in 50 Days’ and will take place this summer. He will be joined by The Sleeping Souls.

6The Criticals

Wednesday, July 6, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

The Criticals are a Nashville-based rock band formed by Parker Forbes and Cole Shugart.
Since the release of the band’s first single, “Homebody,” in 2019, The Criticals have attracted global attention. With online praise from Earmilk, Popdust, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, the band has not only been able to captivate fans from their DIY roots.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.

