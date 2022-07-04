6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – July 4th, 2022

2 Everclear

Wednesday, July 6, 6 pm

Assembly Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, is celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022 and to mark this major milestone, the quartet — led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis – will embark on an official 30th Anniversary Tour this summer featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons. The 25+ date celebratory outing will be stopping locally in Nashville on Wednesday, July 6 at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall.

Buy tickets here.