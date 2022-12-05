6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – December 5, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 5 -December 11, 2022.
1Dailey and Vincent
Wednesday, December 7, 7 pm
Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent are among the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music. Dailey & Vincent’s sound is a concoction of traditional country, bluegrass and gospel music. Their “All I Want for Christmas is Y’all” tour will feature the best of Dailey & Vincent original music and Christmas songs, including Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, Mary Did You Know, Road to Bethlehem, Go Thee Down, Carol of the Bells, Mr. Grinch, Go Tell it on the Mountain, and many more of your holiday favorites.
2Twiddle
Thursday, December 8, 8 pm
It’s a live performance you don’t want to miss. The band has a unique sound of bluegrass, jazz, rock and reggae combined. In the past they’ve had soldout shows at Red Rock, Bonnaroo, and more.
3Jelly Roll
Friday, December 9, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Nashville native will headline his first show at Bridgestone Arena. Proceeds from the show going toward Impact Youth Outreach. Earlier this year, Jelly Roll has his first number one song with “Dead Man Walking.”
4Dave Barnes
Saturday, December 10, 7:30 pm
Belmont Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
Singer/songwriter will perform all of the Christmas classics at this concert. And we are sure there will be lots of stories as Barnes is an excellent storyteller.
5LeAnn Rimes
Saturday, December 10, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
LeAnn Rimes is helping fans dream of cooler temperatures and get into the holiday spirit with a special performance, “Joy – The Holiday Show at the Ryman.” The performance will bring Rimes back to the Mother Church of Country Music on Saturday, December 10 for a night of festive songs mixed with some of her greatest hits and new releases off her forthcoming record god’s work.
6Pentatonix
Sunday, December 11, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl. Pentatonix will be joined by special guest, Girl Named Tom.
