6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – December 5, 2022

1 Dailey and Vincent

Wednesday, December 7, 7 pm

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent are among the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music. Dailey & Vincent’s sound is a concoction of traditional country, bluegrass and gospel music. Their “All I Want for Christmas is Y’all” tour will feature the best of Dailey & Vincent original music and Christmas songs, including Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, Mary Did You Know, Road to Bethlehem, Go Thee Down, Carol of the Bells, Mr. Grinch, Go Tell it on the Mountain, and many more of your holiday favorites.

