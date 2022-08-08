6 Live Shows to Check Out This Week- August 8, 2022

6 Sam Williams

Saturday, August 13, 7 pm

Breakers Marina, 526 Shamrock Road,Buchanan, TN

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he’s not here for the sake of tradition or legacy. He sings with his own singular voice and he writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy.

Buy tickets here.