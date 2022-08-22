6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 22, 2022

6 Aaron Watson

Friday, August 26, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue, North, Nashville

Following the release of his reverent new single “The Old Man Said,” Aaron Waston is will perform live at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN Friday, August 26, 2022 with special guest Erin Kinsey, after a long road to recovery from a granuloma in his throat that left him unable to sing, off the road from touring since Mid-April.

Buy tickets here.