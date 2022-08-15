6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 15 – August 21, 2022.
1Michael Buble’
Tuesday, August 16, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Michael Buble will be back on the road with his brand new “Higher” tour and is coming to BRIDGESTONE ARENA on August 16th. His just released new studio album Higher is his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart.
Buy tickets here.
2Chris Isaak & Lyle Lovett
Wednesday, August 17, 7:30 pm
Grand Ole Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Don’t miss seeing Lyle Lovett and Chris Isaak at the Grand Ole Opry House this week.
Buy tickets here.
3O-Town
Thursday, August 18, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
O-Town’s story began in 1999, when ABC produced the very first musical reality show- “Making the Band.” The show chronicled the creation, development, and rise to success of O-Town, the group went on to be signed by Clive Davis. Most notable singles include “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing.”
Now you can see them in person at City Winery.
Buy tickets here.
4Local Natives
Thursday, August 18, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium,116 Rep. John Lewis N, Nashville
Los Angeles quintet—Taylor Rice [vocals, guitar], Kelcey Ayer [vocals, keys, percussion, guitar], Ryan Hahn [guitar, keys, mandolin, vocals], Matt Frazier [drums] and Nik Ewing [bass, keys, vocals] has made appearances on The Tonight Show, Austin City Limits, and more but you can see them at The Ryman.
Buy tickets here.
5Rory Feek
Saturday, August 20, 7 pm
Homestead Hall, 4544 431 Columbia
Rory is doing a series of ‘Home Concerts” at HOMESTEAD HALL for 2022. Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.
Buy tickets here.
6An Evening with Louis York
Friday, August 19, 9 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
The musical creation of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, their first album is not one genre. Or influence. Or thought. Or message. It’s an exploration of it all. When stepping behind the mic for the first time in their careers, the Grammy nominated songwriter and producer decided to throw out every rule the business had told them to follow. Their music comes from the heart.
Buy tickets here.