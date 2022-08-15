6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022

3 O-Town

Thursday, August 18, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

O-Town’s story began in 1999, when ABC produced the very first musical reality show- “Making the Band.” The show chronicled the creation, development, and rise to success of O-Town, the group went on to be signed by Clive Davis. Most notable singles include “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing.”

Now you can see them in person at City Winery.

Buy tickets here.