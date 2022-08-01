6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022.

Vince Gill

Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville

Vince Gill is a singer/songwriter known for his song “When I Call Your Name.” The award winning artist has 22 GRAMMYs and will be joined by Wendy Moten. Only a few tickets remain to each show.

Buy tickets here.

The 4040 Songwriter Event

Monday, August 1, 6:30 pm

FCC, 4040 Clovercroft Road, Franklin

It’s a free songwriter event at with guests of Tony Wood, Katy Reynolds, Michael Forkuo, and Gabe Baker.

Tim McGraw

photo from Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Saturday, August 6, 8:30 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Tim McGraw will make his only stop in Nashville during his 2022 North American tour when the legendary music artist performs Saturday, Aug. 6, as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend on the Nissan Stadium campus.

McGraw will hit the stage for his 90-minute show at 8:30 p.m. CT on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s ZYN Main Stage. McGraw’s concert performance will be immediately followed by fireworks on the city’s Riverfront that can be viewed from the concert location.

Buy tickets here.

Dispatch & O.A.R

Saturday, August 6, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan while in college in Vermont – the band has forged their own path outside the mainstream music industry as one of the most successful artists in the scene.Over the course of a slew of acclaimed studio and live albums and countless tours and festivals, the band has gone on to become one of biggest success stories in independent music history, selling out three nights at Madison Square Garden and drawing over 100,000 fans to a massive outdoor show in their adopted hometown of Boston without any traditional radio or major label support.

Buy tickets here.

Goldpark

Thursday, August 4, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

The Nashville-based alternative rock trio formed in 2019. See their hometown show at Exit/In with Vacation Manor and Homes at Night.

Buy tickets here.

Jacob Whiteside

Friday, August 5, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Tennessee native singer-songwriter Jacob Whitesides is a passionate storyteller who draws inspiration from personal experience as well as from his fans. He’s been honing his compelling, indie-pop-meets-R&B sound since he rose to fame as a 14-year-old performing YouTube covers.

Buy tickets here.