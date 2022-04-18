6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 18, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: April 18 – April 23, 2022.
1Elvie Shane
Thursday, April 21, 8 pm
Basement East, 917 Woodland Street, Nashville
Elvie Shane appeared on the CMT Awards for this first televised award show performance. See him in person with Frank Ray at Basement East this week.
Buy tickets here.
2Ryan Upchurch
Friday, April 22, 7:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Ryan Upchurch who goes by Upchurch first got his start on YouTube, now he’s out on tour. The Tennessee native has a clothing line, and according to countryhangdaily.com, his neighbor is Kane Brown.
Buy tickets here.
3Koe Wetzel
Thursday, April 21, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
It’s the first concert of the season at FirstBank with Koe Wetzel. The Texas-born singer/songwriter made Pollstar’s ‘Top Worldwide Tours’ in 2020 and 2021.
Buy tickets here.
4Band of Other Brothers
Wednesday, April 20, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
In March, 2020 the Brothers — drummer Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, Sting), Jeff Coffin on saxophones/woodwinds (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones), keyboardist Jeff Babko (James Taylor, Toto), Will Lee on bass and vocals (The Late Show with David Letterman, The Brecker Brothers), and guitarist Nir Felder (solo artist, Keyon Harrold)— reconnected from their home studios to record the album “Look Up” (8/13/21, Ear Up Records). Now you can hear them live at City Winery.
Buy tickets here.
5Songtellers: The Music of Garth Brooks
Thursday, April 21, 6:30 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Songtellers featuring Kent Blazy and Pat Algers with Mary Sarah will share the music of Garth Brooks.
Buy tickets here.
6Ashe
Wednesday, April 20, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
The native San Jose singer/songwriter now calls Nashville home. She gained notoriety with “Moral of the Story” featured on Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Last year, she released “Till Forever Falls Apart” with Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother.
Buy tickets here.