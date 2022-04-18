6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 18, 2022

4 Band of Other Brothers

Wednesday, April 20, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

In March, 2020 the Brothers — drummer Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, Sting), Jeff Coffin on saxophones/woodwinds (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones), keyboardist Jeff Babko (James Taylor, Toto), Will Lee on bass and vocals (The Late Show with David Letterman, The Brecker Brothers), and guitarist Nir Felder (solo artist, Keyon Harrold)— reconnected from their home studios to record the album “Look Up” (8/13/21, Ear Up Records). Now you can hear them live at City Winery.

