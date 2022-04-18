6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 18, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
Elvie Shane
photo from Elvie Shane Facebook

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: April 18 – April 23, 2022.

Elvie Shane
photo from Elvie Shane Facebook

1Elvie Shane

Thursday, April 21, 8 pm

Basement East, 917 Woodland Street, Nashville

Elvie Shane appeared on the CMT Awards for this first televised award show performance. See him in person with Frank Ray at Basement East this week.

Buy tickets here. 

Ryan Upchurch
photo from Upchurch Facebook

2Ryan Upchurch

Friday, April 22, 7:30 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville

Ryan Upchurch who goes by Upchurch first got his start on YouTube, now he’s out on tour. The Tennessee native has a clothing line, and according to countryhangdaily.com, his neighbor is Kane Brown.

Buy tickets here. 

Koe Wetzel
photo from Koe Wetzel

3Koe Wetzel

Thursday, April 21, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

It’s the first concert of the season at FirstBank with Koe Wetzel. The Texas-born singer/songwriter made Pollstar’s ‘Top Worldwide Tours’ in 2020 and 2021.

Buy tickets here. 

Band of Brothers
photo from City Winery

4Band of Other Brothers

Wednesday, April 20, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

In March, 2020 the Brothers — drummer Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, Sting), Jeff Coffin on saxophones/woodwinds (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones), keyboardist Jeff Babko (James Taylor, Toto), Will Lee on bass and vocals (The Late Show with David Letterman, The Brecker Brothers), and guitarist Nir Felder (solo artist, Keyon Harrold)— reconnected from their home studios to record the album “Look Up” (8/13/21, Ear Up Records). Now you can hear them live at City Winery.

Buy tickets here. 

The Mulhouse

5Songtellers: The Music of Garth Brooks

Thursday, April 21, 6:30 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

Songtellers featuring Kent Blazy and Pat Algers with Mary Sarah will share the music of Garth Brooks.

Buy tickets here. 

 

Ashe
photo from Ashe Facebook

6Ashe

Wednesday, April 20, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

The native San Jose singer/songwriter now calls Nashville home. She gained notoriety with “Moral of the Story” featured on Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.  Last year, she released “Till Forever Falls Apart” with Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother.

Buy tickets here. 

Previous articleThe Complete Guide To Selling Your Home
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here