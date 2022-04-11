6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 11, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: April 11 – April 16, 2022.
1Breland & Friends
Tuesday, April 12, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
BRELAND announced the addition of Dierks Bentley and Lily Rose to the high-profile lineup for “BRELAND & Friends” concert to benefit the Oasis Center at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on April 12.
Bentley and Rose join the previously announced special guests Tyler Braden, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Mickey Guyton, Charles Kelley, RaeLynn, Restless Road, Seaforth, Brittney Spencer, and more.
Buy tickets here.
2Jesse Cook
Monday, April 11, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
An accomplished guitarist, producer, and equally prolific filmmaker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online.
Jesse and his extraordinary band are looking forward to returning to the road, bringing the Tempest II Tour and their unique brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America in 2022.
Buy tickets here.
3Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band
Saturday, April 16, 6 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
The local popular tribute band will be performing locally at 3rd and Lindsley, it will be one of the few local shows for a while so grab your tickets.
Buy tickets here.
4Blackberry Smoke
Friday, April 15, 7 pm -Saturday, April 16, 7 pm
The Caverns, 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham
There are two dates this week for Blackberry Smoke at The Caverns. Blackberry Smoke is an American rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The lineup consists of Charlie Starr, Richard Turner, Brit Turner, Paul Jackson, and Brandon Still.
Buy tickets here.
5John Mayer
Wednesday, April 13, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
John Mayer announces his Sob Rock Tour 2022 coinciding with his eighth studio album release. The Sob Rock Tour will be making a stop at Bridgestone Arena on April 13, 2022.
Buy tickets here.
6The Music of Cream
Tuesday, April 12, 8 pm
City Winery,609 Lafayette St, Nashville
The Music Of Cream features family members Kofi Baker (son of Ginger Baker) on drums and Will Johns (Eric Clapton’s nephew and son of Zeppelin/Stones engineer Andy) on guitar and vocals.
Experience a once-In-a-lifetime concert salute to the most innovative and explosive supergroup of all time, in the hands of those that knew them best.
In addition, Lilly Winwood, daughter of Steve Winwood will perform offering an English take on traditional American roots music.
Buy tickets here.