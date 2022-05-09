6 Live Shows to Check Out the Week of May 9, 2022

2 The Time Jumpers

Monday, May 9, 8 pm

3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville

The TIME JUMPERS are an award winning Western Swing band from Nashville, Tennessee, with two awards from the Association of Western Artists, one from the Western Music Association and two Grammy nominations! This group of Nashville’s studio elite has evolved from casual jam sessions at the Grand Ole Opry to performing on the main stage.

