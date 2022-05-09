6 Live Shows to Check Out the Week of May 9, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 9 – May 15, 2022.
1Gordon Kennedy
Sunday, May 15, 7 pm
New Hope Community Church, 605 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
Gordon Kennedy is multi-GRAMMY award winning songwriter. He wrote the Eric Clapton song “Change the World” a former member of the band, White Heart. Kennedy also penned fifteen songs for Garth Brooks. Joining Kennedy will be Josh Huisman. Proceeds from the event go to benefit New Hope Ministries in Ukraine.
Buy tickets here.
2The Time Jumpers
Monday, May 9, 8 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
The TIME JUMPERS are an award winning Western Swing band from Nashville, Tennessee, with two awards from the Association of Western Artists, one from the Western Music Association and two Grammy nominations! This group of Nashville’s studio elite has evolved from casual jam sessions at the Grand Ole Opry to performing on the main stage.
Buy tickets here.
3Aly & AJ w/The Brummies
Saturday, May 14, 7 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1403 Clinton Street, Nashville
The pop duo consisting of sister Amanda Joy and Alyson. Their single “No One” was featured in Disney’s Ice Princesses soundtrack. The duo has recently become popular with the use of their song “Potential Breakup Song” on Tik Tok.
Buy tickets here.
4Travis Denning
Thursday, May 12, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning celebrated his first No. One and recently certified PLATINUM single with“After A Few.” Accelerating his ascend from a chart-topping single, the song was taken from his debut EP BEER’S BETTER COLD that debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart.
Buy tickets here.
5New Kids on the Block
Friday, May 13, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
New Kids on the Block is headed to Bridgestone with special guest Salt n Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.
Buy tickets here.
6Leon Bridges
Friday, May 13, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Leon Bridges will bring The Boundless Tour to Ascend Amphitheater with special guests Chilld.
Buy tickets here.