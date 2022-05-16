6 Live Shows to Check out the Week of May 16, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 16 – May 22, 2022.
1Sting
Wednesday, May 18, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
In 2019 Sting released an album entitled My Songs, featuring interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a world tour of the same name, which is stopping in Nashville this week. Sting’s ‘My Songs’ World Tour features his most beloved songs spanning the 17-time GRAMMY Award® winner’s prolific career with The Police and as a solo artist.
Buy tickets here.
2Ballet Extravaganza
Thursday, May 19, 7 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville
Nashville Ballet and Nashville Symphony are joining forces for Ballet Extravaganza. Under the direction of Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, the show will feature company dancers performing the Emmy Award-winning choreographer’s unique take on Igor Stravinsky’s musical fairy tale The Firebird and Aaron Copland’s Wild West tale Billy the Kid as the musicians of the Nashville Symphony will perform the scores live, under the direction of GRAMMY® Award-winning Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero.
Buy tickets here.
3Justin Bieber
Wednesday, May 18, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Justice World Tour was delayed due to COVID but will kick off in Grand Rapids before heading to Nashville this week with special guests Jaden and Eddie Benjamin.
Buy tickets here.
4Get the Led Out: Celebration of the Mighty Zep
Thursday, May 19, 7:30 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.
Buy tickets here.
5Drake White
Friday, May 20, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 923 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
After collapsing on stage due to a stroke in August 2019, White was told by doctors that he might never perform again. After multiple surgeries and months of physiotherapy, he overcame those odds and returned to the road, pouring his journey into the music that makes up THE OPTIMYSTIC. The album is a portrait of White’s lifelong optimism and resilience, following the Alabama native as he explores a new level of vulnerability to share his story, this concert is in support of his new album.
Buy tickets here.
6The Deltaz
Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Deltaz, Americana blues brother duo with special guests The Woods
Live at Mockingbird Theater, located in Building 6 at The Factory at Franklin.
Buy tickets here.