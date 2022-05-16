6 Live Shows to Check out the Week of May 16, 2022

5 Drake White

Friday, May 20, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 923 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

After collapsing on stage due to a stroke in August 2019, White was told by doctors that he might never perform again. After multiple surgeries and months of physiotherapy, he overcame those odds and returned to the road, pouring his journey into the music that makes up THE OPTIMYSTIC. The album is a portrait of White’s lifelong optimism and resilience, following the Alabama native as he explores a new level of vulnerability to share his story, this concert is in support of his new album.

