6 Live Shows this Week- September 9, 2024

Here are six live shows this week.
1Something Corporate
Thursday, September 12, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Something Corporate brings their Out Of Office Tour to the famed Ryman Auditorium for a sold-out show featuring support from Kevin Devine. The now 24-date trek, which continues through mid-October, marks the first official cross-country outing featuring the five original members of the band in over 20 years.
Find tickets here.
2Meghan Trainor
Tuesday, September 10, 6:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Meghan Trainor will bring The Timeless Tour to Franklin this week. Special guests will be Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor.
Find tickets here.
3Bilmuri
Friday, September 13, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Bilmuri’s American Tour stops at Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guests will be 408.
Find tickets here.
4Opening Weekend for Nashville Symphony
Friday, September 13, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Giancarlo Guerrero’s final season as Music Director opens with a favorite guest of the Nashville Symphony and two works that nod to his first season in the role.
Find tickets here.
5Joseph
Saturday, September 14, 8 pm
Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
A special show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Joseph’s debut album Native, Dreamer, Kin, which will be played in its entirety from start to finish, followed by favorites from the entire discography.
Find tickets here.
6Face the Fight at the Opry
Tuesday, September 10, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Join in for an unforgettable evening at the Opry as we unite to Face the Fight against veteran suicide. Artists scheduled to perform include Trace Adkins, Jason Crabb, Craig Morgan, Tucker Wetmore, and more.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter