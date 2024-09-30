6 Live Shows this Week- September 30, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Charli XCX
Wednesday, October 2, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Longtime music collaborators and pop icon pioneers Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are teaming up once again for their highly anticipated 2024 co-headline arena tour, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat with special guest Shygirl.
Find tickets here.
2Tori Kelly
Sunday, October 6, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Tori Kelly brings the Purple Skies World Tour to the Ryman in support of her album Tori. The special guest will be Maisy Kay.
Find tickets here.
3Ray LaMontagne
Sunday, October 6, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov will bring their tour to FirstBank Amphitheater this week.
Find tickets here.
4Miranda Lambert
Saturday, October 5, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Miranda Lambert’s “Music for Mutts” benefit concert presented by Tractor Supply, set for Saturday, Oct. 5 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. In addition to the upcoming benefit concert, there will be a pre-show, open-to-the-public dog adoption event at Ascend Park, adjacent to the amphitheater on 1st Avenue, from 4-6 p.m. local time. Participating shelters include Crossroads Campus, Metro Animal Care & Control, Nashville Humane, Nashville Pittie, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, Wags & Walks and Williamson County Animal Center.
Find tickets here.
5 Sexxy Red
Tuesday, October 1, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Sexyy Red is coming to Nashville with her Sexyy 4 President Tour, with Special Guest Kodak Black, and also featuring Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA at Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
Find tickets here.
6Dan + Shay
Thursday, October 3, 7 pm
Skydeck, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
Join in on October 3rd at the SkyDeck at 5th and Broadway for a Benefit Concert to celebrate Wags & Walks Nashville’s fifth anniversary and help us raise money to support more dogs in need! The incredibly talented duo, Dan + Shay, will be performing along with some of our favorite artists, Sasha Alex Sloan, Mackenzie Porter, and Dylan Marlowe.
Find tickets here.
