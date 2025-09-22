6 Live Shows this Week- September 22, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Grand Ole Opry
Monday, September 22, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artist that will perform on the show will include Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Graham Barham, Marcus King, Lanie Gardner, and Priscilla Block.
Find tickets here.
2Pilgrimage Music Festival
Saturday-Sunday, September 27-28, 1 pm – 10 pm
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s a two day festival full of music at the picturesque Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Attendees will see John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Young the Giant, Turnpike Troubadour, Grace Potter, Sam Fender, Better Than Ezra, Colony House, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Dylan Scott
Friday, September 26, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Dylan Scott is bringing the Easy Does It tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be George Birge, and Zach John King.
Find tickets here.
4Alexandra Kay
Sunday, September 28, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Billboard-charting singer/songwriter and Pandora “2025 Artist to Watch: Country” Alexandra Kay keeps the anticipation surging over her sophomore album, Second Wind, out October 24. See Kay with special guest Julia Cole this week.
Find tickets here.
5Conan Gray
Wednesday, September 24, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Conan Gray will bring the Wishbone Pajama Show to Ascend Amphitheater this week inspired by his latest album Wishbone.
Find tickets here.
6Toad the Wet Sprocket
Wednesday, September 24, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Celebrating over 30 years as a band, Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making music and touring with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all over three decades ago.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter