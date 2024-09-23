6 Live Shows this Week- September 22, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Kings of Leon
Thursday, September 26, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon are kicking off 2024 with a string of major announcements. Alongside news of a new label partnership with Capitol Records, the band has announced their upcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, released in May. Their tour stop locally at Bridgestone this week for a hometown show.
Find tickets here.
2The Beach Boys
Monday, September 23, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and recipients of The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award®, The Beach Boys are a beloved American institution that remains iconic around the world.
Find tickets here.
3Koe Wetzel
Friday, September 27, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Koe Wetzel announced his headlining Damn Near Normal World Tour across the globe, starting this summer, stopping in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on September 27th.
Find tickets here.
4Variety on Main
Wednesday, September 25, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Variety on Main at the Franklin Theatre is a captivating blend of entertainment that transcends generations. This vaudeville-style show seamlessly weaves together performances from seasoned artists and up-and-coming talents. It’s a celebration of talent, tradition, and the vibrant spirit of community, all under the historic charm of the Franklin Theatre.
Find tickets here.
5Megadeth
Saturday, September 28, 6:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Megadeth – Destroy All Enemies Tour with Mudvayne and special guests All The Remains will be stopping in Nashville on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Municipal Auditorium.
Find tickets here.
6KK’s Priest
Tuesday, September 24, 7:45 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
K.K. Downing departed Judas Priest, the iconic band he co-founded and played with for 40 years, forming the band KK’s Priest. The band just released a new album The Sinner Rides Again.
Find tickets here.
