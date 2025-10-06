6 Live Shows this Week- October 6, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Judas Priest & Alice Cooper
Tuesday, October 7, 6:45 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
This is a rescheduled concert at FirstBank that was canceled due to weather. Tickets are still available to this concert that will feature co-headliners Judas Priest & Alice Cooper along with Corrosion of Conformity.
Find tickets here.
2Ben Rector
Friday-Saturday, October 10-11, 7 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Drive, Nashville
As part of the Richest Man in the World Tour, Ben Rector will perform two nights at The Pinnacle. Special guests will be National Park.
Find tickets here.
3The Temptations
Wednesday, October 8, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Temptations are celebrating their 60th Anniversary of “My Girl” with a tour stop at The Ryman. The event will be co-headlined by The Four Tops.
Find tickets here.
4Empire of the Sun
Wednesday, October 8, 8 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Empire of the Sun’s Ask That God Tour will be at Municipal Auditorium this week in support of their first album in eight years.
Find tickets here.
5Ocean Valley
Wednesday, October 8, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Australian-based rock band, Ocean Valley will be at Brooklyn Bowl this week. The six-piece is comprised of Baden Donegal (vocals), Angus Goodwin (guitar), Lach Galbraith(keys/vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Tom O’Brien (drums) and Nic Blom(bass).
Find tickets here.
6Kingfish Ingram
Thursday, October 9, 8 pm
Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
GRAMMY award winner, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, is bringing The Hard Road World Tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Mathias Lattin and Dylan Triplett.
Find tickets here.
