6 Live Shows this Week – October 30, 2023

Here are six live shows this week.
1Shakey Graves
Wednesday, November 1, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Rose Garcia show goes by Shakey Graves will bring his fusion of blues, folk and country to The Ryman this week.
2Crystal Gayle
Thursday, November 2, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Crystal recently released her new album You Don’t Know Me. Christos Gatzimos, Crystal’s son, co-produced the project with her and also recorded and mixed the tracks. The album contains classic country songs that had special significance to Crystal in her youth and early career. “This wasn’t a stretch at all,” says Crystal. Included are favorites Ribbon of Darkness, the first song Crystal performed on the Grand Ole Opry while in high school; old friend Eddy Arnold’s You Don’t Know Me; the George Jones drinking song Just One More that Loretta’s husband Mooney always made her sing as a youngster; and brother Jay Lee Webb’s You Never Were Mine. A special treat is the Dolly Parton / Bill Owens song Put It Off Until Tomorrow – the first ever recording of sisters Crystal, Loretta and Peggy Sue.
3The Brook and The Bluff
Friday, November 3, 8:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The band’s name is comprised of pockets of Birmingham where member of the band grew up. Bluff Park for frontman, Joseph Settine, and Mountain Brook for bassist Fred Lankford, drummer John Canada, keyboardist Kevin Canada and guitarist Alec Bolton. Out on the Bluebeard Tour, the band has special guests Bendigo Fletcher.
4Grand Ole Opry
Friday, November 3, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the longstanding show that made country famous. This week’s guests will be Tony Jackson, Twinnie, Jamey Johnson, Locash, and The Issacs.
5Austin Snell
Wednesday, November 1, 7 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
The Georgia-raised country artist enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school. After the military he headed to Nashville to embark on his music career. Snell has a unique blend of rock and country.
6The Interrupters
Thursday, November 2, 7 pm
Formed in 2011 in Los Angeles, the punk band is comprised of Aimee Interrupter, Jesse Bivona, Justin Bivona, and Kevin Bivona. Their most recent album release was in 2022 with In the Wild. Special guests will be The Slackers, Big D and The Kids Table, and Radkey.
