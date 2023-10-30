6 Live Shows this Week – October 30, 2023

2 Crystal Gayle

Thursday, November 2, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Crystal recently released her new album You Don’t Know Me. Christos Gatzimos, Crystal’s son, co-produced the project with her and also recorded and mixed the tracks. The album contains classic country songs that had special significance to Crystal in her youth and early career. “This wasn’t a stretch at all,” says Crystal. Included are favorites Ribbon of Darkness, the first song Crystal performed on the Grand Ole Opry while in high school; old friend Eddy Arnold’s You Don’t Know Me; the George Jones drinking song Just One More that Loretta’s husband Mooney always made her sing as a youngster; and brother Jay Lee Webb’s You Never Were Mine. A special treat is the Dolly Parton / Bill Owens song Put It Off Until Tomorrow – the first ever recording of sisters Crystal, Loretta and Peggy Sue.

Find tickets here.