6 Live Shows this Week- October 28, 2024

Donna Vissman
photo from Franklin Theatre

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Cyndi Lauper

photo from Live Nation

Friday, November 1, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Cyndi Lauper brings her farewell tour to Nashville this week. Special guest will be Elle King.

Find tickets here. 

2Cory Wong

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday-Thursday, October 30-31, 7:30 pm

Grammy-nominated guitarist Cory Wong will have two shows at The Ryman this week.

Find tickets here. 

3Radney Foster

photo from Franklin Theatre

Friday, November 1, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Texas singer/songwriter Radney Foster first gained attention as half of the duo Foster & Lloyd  (who, with “Crazy Over You” became the first duo in history to top the Country charts with their debut single), and established himself as a solo artist in the early 90’s with his critically acclaimed release Del Rio, Texas 1959.

Find tickets here. 

4Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

photo from Brooklyn Bowl/Gabby C Photography

Friday, November 1, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

The Maryland-based quartet heads to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Kendall Street Company.

Find tickets here. 

5Grand Ole Opry

photo by Donna Vissman

Wednesday, October 30, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. The Grand Ole Opry this week will have Chayce Beckham, William Beckmann, T. Graham Brown, Breland, and more perform.

Find tickets here. 

6Barclay Crenshaw

photo from Skydeck

Saturday, November 2, 8 pm

Skydeck Nashville, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Step into an immersive night where the vibrant celebration comes alive with the innovative sounds of Barclay Crenshaw and the electrifying beats of Detox Unit.

Find tickets here. 

