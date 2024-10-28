6 Live Shows this Week- October 28, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Cyndi Lauper
Friday, November 1, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Cyndi Lauper brings her farewell tour to Nashville this week. Special guest will be Elle King.
Find tickets here.
2Cory Wong
Wednesday-Thursday, October 30-31, 7:30 pm
Grammy-nominated guitarist Cory Wong will have two shows at The Ryman this week.
Find tickets here.
3Radney Foster
Friday, November 1, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Texas singer/songwriter Radney Foster first gained attention as half of the duo Foster & Lloyd (who, with “Crazy Over You” became the first duo in history to top the Country charts with their debut single), and established himself as a solo artist in the early 90’s with his critically acclaimed release Del Rio, Texas 1959.
Find tickets here.
4Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Friday, November 1, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Maryland-based quartet heads to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Kendall Street Company.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Wednesday, October 30, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. The Grand Ole Opry this week will have Chayce Beckham, William Beckmann, T. Graham Brown, Breland, and more perform.
Find tickets here.
6Barclay Crenshaw
Saturday, November 2, 8 pm
Skydeck Nashville, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
Step into an immersive night where the vibrant celebration comes alive with the innovative sounds of Barclay Crenshaw and the electrifying beats of Detox Unit.
Find tickets here.
