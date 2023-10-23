6 Live Shows this Week- October 23, 2023

Here are six live show to see this week.
1KISS
Monday, October 23, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final runs of shows will kick off this October and stopping in Nashville this week. Don’t miss your chance to see this iconic band.
Find tickets here.
2Hardy
Thursday- Saturday, October 26-28, 7:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
HARDY will be stopping by Nashville for his “the mockingbird & THE CROW” Fall Tour on Thursday, October 26, 2023, with special guests Lainey Wilson & Dylan Marlowe, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
Find tickets here.
3IRATION
Friday, October 27, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Iration has been touring nationally since 2008, performing at festivals nationwide from Lollapalooza to Sunfest and Hangout, closing stages at festivals like Bottlerock and Outside Lands. The Hawaiian-bred musicians look forward to spreading their original sound and ‘Aloha spirit’ all the while never forgetting to get a surf in when possible.
Find tickets here.
4Kesha
Monday-Tuesday, October 23-24, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 John Rep. Lewis Way, Nashville
Kesha’s new album ‘Gag Order’ (Kemosabe Records/RCA Records), recently dropped to universal acclaim, and the popstar is now set to bring it on the road this October & November with The Only Love Tour. The 20-date tour will feature support from Jake Wesley Rogers will stop in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
5Disney Junior Live on Tour
Sunday, October 29, 4 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The three-time Pollstar nominated Disney Junior tour is back with Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Beach Fossils
Wednesday, October 25, 7:30 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Beach Fossils announced a tour in support of their album-Bunny. In August, the band opened for Post Malone. Special guests for the concert will be Turnover.
Find tickets here.