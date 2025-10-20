6 Live Shows this Week- October 20, 2025

6 Lenny Pearce’s Toddler Techno Tour

Saturday, October 26, 12:30 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Lenny Pearce is a force in family entertainment, captivating a global audience as the pioneer of ‘Toddler Techno’ and ‘Baby Raves.’

Driven from his passion as a father, and his strong commitment to his home life, Lenny’s ability to make songs and videos, and perform live shows that captivate families is second-to-none.

