6 Live Shows this Week- October 20, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Mumford & Sons
Wednesday, October 22, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Mumford & Sons announced their tour in support of their album Rushmore that released in March. Special guest for the Nashville show will be Sierra Ferrell.
Find ticket here.
2Seether & Daughtry
Friday, October 24, 6:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
It’s the last show of the season at FirstBank Amphitheater. Seether and Daughtry are co-headlining the concert this week. Special guests will be P.O.D. and Kami Kehoe.
Find tickets here.
3JOHNNYSWIM
Saturday, October 25, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Johnnyswim is bringing “When the War is Over” tour to Nashville this week in support of their new album When the War is Over. The duo is composed of the magnetic duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez, daughter of Donna Summer.
Find tickets here.
4Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers
Wednesday, October 22, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The comedian/actor is bringing his blues band to The Ryman. The ensemble features guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia. There are a few tickets left to the concert.
Find tickets here.
5Opry Country Heat Takeover
Tuesday, October 21, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. On this show, it will feature Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Russell Dickerson, Carter Faith, Noeline Hoffman.
Find tickets here.
6Lenny Pearce’s Toddler Techno Tour
Saturday, October 26, 12:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Lenny Pearce is a force in family entertainment, captivating a global audience as the pioneer of ‘Toddler Techno’ and ‘Baby Raves.’
Driven from his passion as a father, and his strong commitment to his home life, Lenny’s ability to make songs and videos, and perform live shows that captivate families is second-to-none.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter