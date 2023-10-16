6 Live Shows this Week-October 16, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Depeche Mode
Thursday, October 19, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The popular 80’s band is bringing its 46-city tour to Nashville. The tour will feature Depeche Mode favorites and rarities, alongside new songs from Memento Mori, including the new single ”Ghosts Again.
Find tickets here.
2The Band Camino
Saturday, October 21, 7:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
The Screaming in the Dark Tour, featuring The Band CAMINO, along with special guests Bad Suns and The Wldlife.
Find tickets here.
3Kidd G
Saturday, October 21, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Kidd G went viral on YouTube, the small-town Georgia native is known for his take on country rap.
Find tickets here.
4Mt. Joy
Saturday, October 21, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
The indie-rock band comprised of Matt Quinn, Sam Cooper, Sotiris Eliopoulos, Jackie Miclau, and Michael Byrnes take their name from the quiet rural town in southwest Pennsylvania, about four hours from their Philadelphia base. They are on tour in support of their third album Orange Blood.
Find tickets here.
5Essex County
Wednesday, October 18, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
British brother trio Essex County comprised of Nate Bass, Mark Bass and Kieran Bass will perform at the Franklin Theatre this week. They were finalist on the X Factor in the UK before coming to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
6Nick Cave
Tuesday, October 17, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville
Nick Cave is bringing his solo tour to Nashville this week. Cave recently released a book titled Faith, Hope, and Courage. Created from more than forty hours of intimate conversations with the journalist Seán O’Hagan, this is a profoundly thoughtful exploration, in Cave’s own words, of what really drives his life and creativity. Cave will hold a book signing at Parnanuss Books on the 18th, the event is currently sold out.
Find tickets here.