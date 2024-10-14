6 Live Shows this Week- October 14, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Sabrina Carpenter
Wednesday, October 16, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her Short n’ Sweet Tour to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
2Thee Sacred Souls
Wednesday, October 16, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Thee Sacred Souls, as if Garcia and his bandmates—bassist Sal Samano and singer Josh Lane—have been playing together for a lifetime already. Produced by Bosco Mann (aka Daptone co-founder Gabriel Roth), Thee Sacred Souls is a warm and textured record, mixing the easygoing grace of sweet ’60s soul with the grit and groove of early ’70s R&B.
Find tickets here.
3Benson Boone
Thursday, October 17, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue N, Nashville
Viral sensation Benson Boone stops at Ascend Amphitheater in support of his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades.
Find tickets here.
4Post Malone
Saturday, October 19, 8 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Post Malone will bring the F-1 Trillion tour to Nissan Stadium, the last show of the year. Muscadine Bloodline will join Post Malone as direct support on his upcoming “F-1 Trillion Tour.
Find tickets here.
5Howie Day
Friday, October 18, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Since the release of this groundbreaking album 20 years ago, featuring the 4x platinum single “Collide,” Howie Day continues to astound audiences with his everlasting music. Two additional studio albums (Sound The Alarm, Lanterns) and his incredible live show will no doubt cultivate life-changing and poignant moments for people around the world for many years to come.
Find tickets here.
6Dylan Marlowe
Wednesday, October 16, 7:15 pm
Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
This is a free show for Dylan Marlowe for his album release of Mid Twenties Cities.
RSVP here.
