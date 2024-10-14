6 Live Shows this Week- October 14, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of CMA Fest

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Sabrina Carpenter

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, October 16, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her Short n’ Sweet Tour to Nashville.

Find tickets here. 

2Thee Sacred Souls

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday, October 16, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Thee Sacred Souls, as if Garcia and his bandmates—bassist Sal Samano and singer Josh Lane—have been playing together for a lifetime already. Produced by Bosco Mann (aka Daptone co-founder Gabriel Roth), Thee Sacred Souls is a warm and textured record, mixing the easygoing grace of sweet ’60s soul with the grit and groove of early ’70s R&B.

Find tickets here. 

3Benson Boone

photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Thursday, October 17, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue N, Nashville

Viral sensation Benson Boone stops at Ascend Amphitheater in support of his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades.

Find tickets here. 

4Post Malone

Post Malone performs at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 6 during CMA Fest 2024 in downtown Nashville.

Saturday, October 19, 8 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Post Malone will bring the F-1 Trillion tour to Nissan Stadium, the last show of the year. Muscadine Bloodline will join Post Malone as direct support on his upcoming “F-1 Trillion Tour.

Find tickets here. 

5Howie Day

photo from Franklin Theatre

Friday, October 18, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Since the release of this groundbreaking album 20 years ago, featuring the 4x platinum single “Collide,” Howie Day continues to astound audiences with his everlasting music. Two additional studio albums (Sound The Alarm, Lanterns) and his incredible live show will no doubt cultivate life-changing and poignant moments for people around the world for many years to come.

Find tickets here. 

6Dylan Marlowe

photo from Cannery Hall

Wednesday, October 16, 7:15 pm

Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville

This is a free show for Dylan Marlowe for his album release of Mid Twenties Cities.

RSVP here. 

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here