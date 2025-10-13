6 Live Shows this Week- October 13, 2025

Here are six lives shows to see this week.

Keith Urban

Friday, October 17, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Keith Urban is bringing the High and Alive World Tour to Bridgestone Arena this week. Special guests will be Chase Matthews, Alana Springsteen, and Karly Scott Collins.

Find tickets here.

Jacob Collier

Tuesday, October 14, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Collier will release a new album on October 10th called The Light For Days(Hajanga/Interscope/Decca), a brand new record centered around a single instrument: the guitar. See Collier at Ascend this week.

Find tickets here.

Tedeschi Trucks

Wednesday, October 15, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will bring their expansive Live in ’25 Tour, produced by Live Nation, to Franklin on Wednesday, October 15 at FirstBank Amphitheater with support from Little Feat.

Find tickets here.

Noah Cyrus

Wednesday, October 15, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Noah Cyrus brings the I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Carter Faith, and Braison Cyrus.

Find tickets here.

Mu Dv Ay Ne

Saturday, October 18, 7 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Brace yourself! Mudvayne is celebrating 25 years of L.D. 50 and will be coming to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, along with Static-X and Vended.

Find tickets here.

Ty Myers

Friday, October 17, 8 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

The rising country artist who gained fans on Tik Tok will perform at The Pinnacle this week. Special guests will be Harper O’Neill.

Find tickets here.

