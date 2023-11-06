6 Live Shows this Week-November 6, 2023

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Lukas Nelson
photo from Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 pm
Lukas Nelson is out on tour with his band POTR in support of his latest album Sticks and Stones.
Find tickets here.
2Kim Petras
photo by Steven Klein
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Saturday, November 11, 8 pm
GRAMMY-winning, international pop sensation Kim Petras will be in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium on November 11 as a part of her Feed The Beast World Tour in support of her debut album Feed The Beast.
Find tickets here.
3David Nail
photo courtesy of David Nail
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Thursday, November 9, 8 pm
David Nail is well-respected up and down Music Row. Some might even call him a “tour def orce” as his songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life.
Find tickets here.
4Thomas Day
photo from City Winery
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Tuesday, November 7, 8 pm
The local artist appeared on America’s Got Talent and now you can see him live at City Winery this week.
Find tickets here.
5Hunter Hayes
photo from Brooklyn Bowl
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Saturday, November 11, 8 pm
Multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes is bringing The Red Sky Tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Abby Anderson.
Find tickets here.
6Christopher Cross
photo by Jim Wood
CMA Theater, 222 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Tuesday, November 7, 7:30 pm
Christopher Cross made history when he won five Grammys — including in the all-genre “Big Four” categories, Album of the Year, Song of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Record of the Year (also for “Sailing”) and Best New Artist — on the strength of his 1980 self-titled debut album. See him live as he celebrates 40 years of his debut album.
Find tickets here.