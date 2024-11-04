6 Live Shows this Week- November 4, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Creed

Friday, November 8, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The band was formed over 30 years ago. This year, they are out on tour and stopping in Nashville this week.

Find tickets here.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Thursday-Friday, November 7-8, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

It’s their farewell tour with two nights at The Ryman this week.

Find tickets here.

Ryan Stevenson

Thursday, November 7, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

It’s a night of music and stories with Ryan Stevenson.

Find tickets here.

Mindy Smith

Friday, November 8, 7:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Mindy Smith is a Long Island-born, Americana award – winning, Dove – nominated, Nashville based singer-songwriter with a clear and honest passion for Americana, jazz, pop, rock, blues, and folk.

Find tickets here.

Vince Gill

Thursday, November 7, 9 pm

Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

It’s in the Round at the Bluebird with Vince Gill, Mae Estes, and Aaron Raitiere.

Find tickets here.

Pony Bradshaw

Saturday, November 9, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Pony Bradshaw, a rising country artist, will perform at Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guest will be Gabe Lee.

Find tickets here.

