6 Live Shows this Week- November 4, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
Creed
Friday, November 8, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The band was formed over 30 years ago. This year, they are out on tour and stopping in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Thursday-Friday, November 7-8, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
It’s their farewell tour with two nights at The Ryman this week.
Find tickets here.
Ryan Stevenson
Thursday, November 7, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
It’s a night of music and stories with Ryan Stevenson.
Find tickets here.
Mindy Smith
Friday, November 8, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Mindy Smith is a Long Island-born, Americana award – winning, Dove – nominated, Nashville based singer-songwriter with a clear and honest passion for Americana, jazz, pop, rock, blues, and folk.
Find tickets here.
Vince Gill
Thursday, November 7, 9 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
It’s in the Round at the Bluebird with Vince Gill, Mae Estes, and Aaron Raitiere.
Find tickets here.
Pony Bradshaw
Saturday, November 9, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Pony Bradshaw, a rising country artist, will perform at Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guest will be Gabe Lee.
Find tickets here.
