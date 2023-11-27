6 Live Shows this Week- November 27, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Lauryn Hill
Wednesday, November 29, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Ms. Hill has now announced additional dates to her upcoming The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour due to overwhelming demand stopping in Nashville this week. All North American dates will be co-headlined by Fugees.
Find tickets here.
2ERNEST
Tuesday, November 28-29 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Ernest just wrapped his sold-out Small Town tour, see him this week at The Ryman with special guest Jake Worthington and Cody Lohden.
Find tickets here.
3Keith Gattis Tribute Show
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Tuesday, November 28, 8 pm
This event will honor singer-songwriter Keith Gattis who had songs recorded by Kenny Chesney, and George Strait. Artists scheduled to perform include George Strait, Sheryl Crow, Wade Bowen, Randy Houser, and Jon Pardi.
Find tickets here.
4Gary Morris
Thursday, November 30, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Gary Morris is known world-wide for his vocal mastery, able to hold audiences mesmerized and overwhelmed by the pure beauty and inspiration of his voice. His recording career garnered five #1 and 16 Top 10 singles, including “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me,” “Baby Bye Bye.” Morris’ original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” won both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” awards. Morris was also named Billboard’s “Male Artist of the Year” early in his career.
Find tickets here.
5Mary Gauthier
Thursday, November 30, 6 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
Mary Gauthier is a GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter who has written songs for Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Jimmy Buffet, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Opry Country Christmas
Wednesday, November 29, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Don’t miss the holiday tradition at the Opry. Guests scheduled to perform include Lauren Alaina, Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Chapel Hart, and more.
Find tickets here.