6 Live Shows this Week- November 20, 2023

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1The Reunion Tour
Tuesday, November 21, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Kirk Franklin brings The Reunion Tour to Bridgestone Arena on November 21 with Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David & Tamela Mann and Israel Houghton.
Find tickets here.
2Peter Frampton
Wednesday, November 22, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Peter Frampton remains one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. At 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band the Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and many others.
Find tickets here.
3Tracy Lawrence Mission Possible
Tuesday, November 21, 7 pm
Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue N, Nashville
Country music icon and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, is hosting his 18th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert featuring Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Halfway to Hazard at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Fry will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds Tuesday morning, followed by the Benefit Concert at Wildhorse Saloon that night. The beloved kick off to the Thanksgiving holiday aims to match last year’s record-breaking 1,200 turkeys fried. Since its inception, Lawrence’s Mission:Possible has fried over 7,600 turkeys, provided more than 73,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, donated over $850,000 to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised over $2.5M which helps to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand their ability to support causes that align with their mission.
Find tickets here.
4Boy Named Banjo
Friday, November 24, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The local band Boy Named Banjo will perform at Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guests will be Brother Elsey.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry Christmas Show
Sunday, November 26, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The show that made country music famous kicks off its Christmas show with performances by Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Jon Pardi, and The War and Treaty.
Find tickets here.
6Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson
Tuesday, November 21, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Center, One Symphony Center, Nashville
Two of R&B’s most beloved artists perform a night of silky-smooth soul at the Schermerhorn. Jeffrey Osborne performs selections from his sparkling solo career, which includes “On the Wings of Love” and “You Should Be Mine.” Known for classic Disney tunes including “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” Peabo Bryson headlines the evening with favorites like “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain” and “Let the Feeling Flow.”
Find tickets here.