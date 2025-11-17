6 Live Shows this Week- November 17, 2025

1 Scott Hamilton & Friends

Sunday, November 23, 4 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

This year’s lineup is legendary with an all-star band for one night only featuring Jason Derlatka (Journey), Jason Scheff (Chicago), John Elefante (Kansas), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Mike Reno (Loverboy), and Wally Palmar (The Romantics) and returning house band Sixwire.

These music greats will deliver the soundtrack of a generation LIVE while the most celebrated figure skaters take the ice for gravity-defying flips, jaw-dropping spins and routines that combine raw athleticism and grace with rock music’s biggest hits.

Find tickets here.