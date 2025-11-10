6 Live Shows this Week- November 10, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Jake Shimabukuro
Wednesday, November 12, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Since gaining prominence in the early 2000s, ukulele marvel Jake Shimabukuro has mesmerized audiences with his innovative and dynamic style, taking the instrument to dizzying new heights. Over a dozen solo albums, Shimabukuro has demonstrated a knack for seamlessly transitioning between genres, often within the same song.
Find tickets here.
2Grand Ole Opry
Tuesday, November 11, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists set to perform include Vince Gill, Gary Sinise and Lt Dan Band, Jamey Johnson, Emmy Lou Harris, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Creativets Stars and Scars to Scripts
Wednesday, November 12, 7 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
CreatiVets proudly presents the inaugural Stars and Scars to Scripts, a groundbreaking program showcasing original screenplays and songs written by veterans. Each story transforms personal experiences of service, sacrifice, and resilience into powerful expressions of art. These works are brought to life by an exceptional cast of professional actors and acclaimed musicians, including Vince Gill, Charles Esten, Kalsey Kulyk, Jay DeMarcus, and produced by acclaimed actor D.B. Sweeney.
Find tickets here.
449 Winchester
Friday-Saturday, November 14-15, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Acclaimed alt-country outfit 49 Winchester will make their long-awaited headlining debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium with a two-night appearance on Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15, 2025. These milestone performances underscore the band’s rise from hometown staples in Southwest Virginia to a far-reaching force in the roots music world with a devoted, global fanbase.
Find tickets here.
5Red Bull Jukebox
Saturday, November 15, 8 pm
Red Bull Jukebox is a concert where the fans decide what songs are played from the artists catalog. Artists scheduled to appear include Treaty Oak Revival, Ashley Cooke, Kashus Culpepper, and Carter Faith.
Find tickets here.
6Drake Milligan
Tuesday, November 11, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Drake Milligan will hold an album release event at Brooklyn Bowl for Tumbleweed. Special guests will be Tyler Nance. Milligan made his Opry debut earlier this year and was a finalist on America’s Got Talent.
Find tickets here.
