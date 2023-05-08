6 Live Shows this Week- May 8, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1John Mellencamp
Monday-Wednesday, May 8-10
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville
John Mellencamp’s career has spanned over 35 years. He’s also released 26 albums selling 40 million units. See him live at The Ryman this week.
Find tickets here.
2Grand Ole Opry
Tuesday, May 9, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Featured on the Grand Ole Opry this week will be Steven Curtis Chapman, Marcus King, Henry Cho, Mike Snider and more.
Find tickets here.
3Diplo at Wildhorse
Wednesday, May 10, 9 pm
Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville
Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley with Paul Cauthen originally scheduled for Monday, March 13th has now been RESCHEDULED to Wednesday, May 10th.
Find ticket here.
4The War and Treaty
Saturday, May 13, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue, Nashville
Husband and wife duo, The War and Treaty is out on the Lover’s Tour in support of the album. This is their first release with a major label Mercury Nashville.
Find tickets here.
5Kenny Loggins
Thursday, May 11, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Kenny Loggins is bringing his This is It final tour to Franklin. Special guests will be Yacht Rock Revue.
Find tickets here.
6Gov’t Mule
Friday, May 12, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville
GRAMMY-nominated quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – will bring their spring headlining tour to Nashville on Friday, May 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in support of their just-announced new studio album, Peace…Like A River.
Find tickets here.