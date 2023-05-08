6 Live Shows this Week- May 8, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Shervin Lainez

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1John Mellencamp

photo courtesy of John Mellencamp

Monday-Wednesday, May 8-10

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville

John Mellencamp’s career has spanned over 35 years. He’s also released 26 albums selling 40 million units. See him live at The Ryman this week.

Find tickets here. 

2Grand Ole Opry

photo by Jim Wood

Tuesday, May 9, 7 pm

Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Featured on the Grand Ole Opry this week will be Steven Curtis Chapman, Marcus King, Henry Cho, Mike Snider and more.

Find tickets here. 

3Diplo at Wildhorse

photo from Diplo

Wednesday, May 10, 9 pm

Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville

Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley with Paul Cauthen originally scheduled for Monday, March 13th has now been RESCHEDULED to Wednesday, May 10th.

Find ticket here. 

4The War and Treaty

photo from The War and Treaty

Saturday, May 13, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue, Nashville

Husband and wife duo, The War and Treaty is out on the Lover’s Tour in support of the album. This is their first release with a major label Mercury Nashville.

Find tickets here. 

5Kenny Loggins

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Thursday, May 11, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Kenny Loggins is bringing his This is It final tour to Franklin. Special guests will be Yacht Rock Revue.

Find tickets here. 

6Gov’t Mule

photo by Shervin Lainez

Friday, May 12, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville

GRAMMY-nominated quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – will bring their spring headlining tour to Nashville on Friday, May 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in support of their just-announced new studio album, Peace…Like A River.

Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

