6 Live Shows this Week- May 4, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Bring Me the Horizon
Thursday, May 7, 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Fresh off the success of their 2025 tour, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum quartet Bring Me The Horizon is bringing their live show to Nashville. This run will also feature Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky, delivering a powerhouse lineup.
Find tickets here.
2Russell Dickerson
Friday, May 8, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 First Avenue S, Nashville
Multi-platinum hitmaker Russell Dickerson kicked off his 2026 RUSSELLMANIA TOUR recently with larger-than-life shows as he heads to Ascend Amphitheater this week.
Find tickets here.
3David Lee Roth
Wednesday, May 6, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
David Lee Roth brings his solo tour to the Ryman Auditorium this week. As the frontman of the legendary band, Van Halen, Roth helped define an era with anthems like “Jump,” “Panama,” “Hot for Teacher,” and “Runnin’ with the Devil.”
Find tickets here.
4Disclosure
Tuesday, May 5, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Multi-platinum duo, comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, announced a fourteen-city run which stops in Nashville this week.They began releasing music in 2010 with their debut album Settle arriving in 2013 to huge critical acclaim – a lead single of which, ‘Latch’ featuring Sam Smith, has recently surpassed 1 BILLION streams.
Find tickets here.
5Sepultura
Wednesday, May 6, 6:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Heavy metal band Sepultura announced their final North American tour, which will stop at Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guests will be Exodux, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze.
Find tickets here.
6Matt Maeson – Voices for Children Event
Thursday, May 7, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Join in for an intimate evening benefiting Williamson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) featuring a special performance by singer-songwriter Matt Maeson. This beloved annual fundraiser brings together our community to ensure every child has someone fighting for their best interests. Enjoy live music, a live auction, and VIP experiences.
Find tickets here.
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