6 Live Shows this Week-May 26, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Music City Rodeo

Thursday- Saturday, May 29-31, 6:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

It’s the first rodeo for Music City and for the price of one ticket, you can see a rodeo and a concert each night. The rodeo portion will last about two hours with Reba performing on Thursday, Friday will be Jelly Roll and Saturday will be Tim McGraw.

Find tickets here.

Larkin Poe

Thursday, May 29, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Nashville-based duo Larkin Poe brings The Bloom Tour to the Ryman this week in support of their latest album Bloom.

Find tickets here.

Cody Jinks

Friday, May 30, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

It’s the first concert of the season at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin. Cody Jinks brings the Hippies and Cowboys tour with special guest Tanner Usrey.

Find tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry

Tuesday, May 27, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests scheduled to perform include Wyatt Flores, Vince Gill, Marcus King, Lukas Nelson, and Jenna Paulette.

Find tickets here.

Bob Schneider with Chris Trapper

Thursday, May 29, 7:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter and former frontman of The Ugly Americans and The Scabs, Bob Schneider is one of the most-celebrated musicians in the live music capital. Combining diverse styles, Schneider’s music spans genres, blending elements of folk, rock, rap, funk, bluegrass, reggae and country with the more traditional singer/songwriter aesthetic.

Find tickets here.

Howlin Embers

Friday, May 30, 7 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

Howlin Embers is a talented Spring Hill-based band known for their energetic blend of Americana, blues, and rock.

Find tickets here.

