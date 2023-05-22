6 Live Shows this Week- May 22, 2023

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1MAMAMOO
Monday, May 22, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
MAMAMOO (Korean: 마마무), is a four-member girl group consisting of Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa, who are loved by the public for their outstanding singing skills and spectacular performances.
Find tickets here.
2Tabitha Meeks
Monday, May 22, 7 pm
Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Tabitha Meeks performs live on the Analog stage and curates a special night of music with special guests Makena Hartlin and Drew Erwin.
Find tickets here.
3Godsmack
Tuesday, May 23, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry, Franklin
Godsmack announced a spring tour with special guests Prevail. The band released thier latest album Lighting up the Sky in February.
Find tickets here.
4Rick Springfield
Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville
Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”
Find tickets here.
5The Beach Boys
Thursday, May 25, 7 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville
You’ll have “Fun Fun Fun” when the beloved Beach Boys join your Nashville Symphony for a night packed with all your favorite hits. Dance, reminisce and sing along to classic hits like “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “California Girls,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Kokomo” and so many more!
Find tickets here.
6Charlie Puth
Saturday, May 27, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Today, 4x Grammy-nominated hitmakerCharlie Puth announced he will be embarking on a 2023 tour. Produced by Live Nation, Charlie Puth Presents The “Charlie” Live Experience.
Find ticket here.