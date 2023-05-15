6 Live Shows this Week- May 15, 2023

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Friday, May 19th, 7 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one night show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Find tickets here.
2 Caroline Jones
Thursday, May 18, 8 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
Country artist Caroline Jones will have a solo show at Exit/In this week. Jones joined the Zac Brown Band last year so there she might have a special guest for the performance.
Find tickets here.
3Ian Munsick
Tuesday, May 16, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter now calls Nashville home. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut last year and released his latest album White Buffalo this year.
Find tickets here.
4Rival Sons
Thursday, May 18, 7 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
The American rock band from California will be in Nashville this week. The band announced a new album will release in June, their first in four years.
Find tickets here.
5Waka Flocka Flame
Thursday, May 18, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl
Waka Flocka Flame Nashville show will take place at Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville. Fans of Rap/Hip Hop and all music fans across the Nashville area will enjoy the rapper.
Find tickets here.
6Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Thursday, May 18, 8 pm
Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
The Texas-based band will brings the music of soul, funk, and rock to Murfreesboro this week.
Find tickets here.