6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Brandon Aguilar

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

119 Miles to Music Row

photo from 19 Miles to Music Row

Tuesday, March 7, 6:30 pm

Franklin United Methodist Church, 120 Adlersgate Way, Franklin

It’s a free songwriting round in Franklin. Songwriters scheduled to appear include Aaron Vance, Jassamyn Rains, Teea Goans, and Anna Vaus.

2Jaimee Harris

photo by Brandon Aguilar

Thursday, March 9, 7 pm

Analog at Hutton Hotel,

Jaimee Harris will be hosting an album release party for her sophomore effort Boomerang Town marks a bold step forward for this country-folk-leaning singer-songwriter. It is an arresting, ambitious song-cycle that explores the generational arc of family, the stranglehold of addiction, and the fragile ties that bind us together as Americans.

Find tickets here. 

3Grand Ole Opry

photo by Jim Wood

Wednesday, March 10, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country famous. This week, you can see Mandy Barnett, The Bellamy Brothers, Vince Gill, and more.

Find tickets here. 

4Martin Sexton

photo from Franklin Theatre

Wednesday, March 8, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The 2023 Tour takes Martin across North America in support of his latest ep 2020 Vision (produced by 3-time Grammy nominee John Alagia (Lukas Nelson, John Mayer, Dave Matthews) as well as reinventing his own classics for these critically-acclaimed solo performances.

Find tickets here. 

5Sam Hunt

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, March 10, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Sam Hunt announced a last minute show at The Ryman this week. His known as a performer and a songwriter with credits on Kenny Chesney’s No. 1 “Come Over,” Billy Currington’s No. 1 “We Are Tonight” and Keith Urban’s Top 10 “Cop Car.”

Find tickets here. 

6Samia

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, March 11, 7 pm

Samia just released her sophomore album Honey. The new album is about telling stories and making amends. Samia will have special guests Tommy Lefroy, Venues and The Flytraps.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here