6 Live Shows this Week- March 4, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Here are six live shows to attend this week.

1Olivia Rodrigo

photo from Live Nation

Saturday, March 9, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her GUTS World Tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Chappell Roan, The Breeders, and Pink Pantheress.

Find tickets here. 

2Grand Ole Opry

photo by Jim Wood

Friday, March 8, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country famous. Guests for the show include Ashley McBryde, Bill Anderson, Gary Mule Deer, Anne Wilson, Mickey Guyton, and more.

Find tickets here. 

3Greensky Bluegrass

photo by Dylan Langille

Friday-Saturday, March 8-9, 2024

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Greensky Bluegrass, a two decade band, will have a two night residency at The Ryman. Known for their live performances, this is a show you don’t want to miss.

Find tickets here. 

4Ryan Upchurch

photo from Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, March 9, 7 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Ryan Upchurch will be returning to Nashville to bring his “The Upchurch Show: Tune-In” Tour on Saturday.

Find tickets here. 

5Madi Diaz

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, March 8, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue S, Nashville

Last year, Diaz announced her tour The Weird Faith with special guests Jack Van Cleaf. Diaz released a song with Kacey Musgraves titled “Don’t Do Me Good.”

Find tickets here. 

6Sean McConnell

photo from City Winery

Thursday, March 7, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Sean McConnell will perform at City Winery this week. Special guest will be Liz Longley.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here