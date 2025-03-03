6 Live Shows this Week- March 3, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Gary Clark Jr.
Thursday-Friday, March 6-7, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Gary Clark Jr. has emerged as a 21st-century rock ‘n’ roll messiah; a blues virtuoso who blends in reggae, punk, R&B, hip-hop, and soul, re-shaping the genre for our time. He’s been doing his thing since he was a kid in Texas, but made global waves in 2014 following his first GRAMMY Award®: Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Please Come Home” from his 2012 debut Blak And Blu.
Find tickets here.
2Killswitch Engage
Wednesday, March 5, 6:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
The metalcore band from Massachusetts will perform at The Pinnacle. Special guests will be Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King, and Frozen Soul.
Find tickets here.
3Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, March 8, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Terri Clark, The Isaacs, Maddie & Tae, and more.
Find tickets here.
4Sierra Hull
Friday, March 7, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Sierra Hull is widely regarded to be a as a master of her instrument; A two-time Grammy Nominated artist and songwriter, recognized for both her most recent projects, 25 Trips (2020) and Weighted Mind (2016), she is also the 4x recipient of IBMA’s Mandolin Player of the Year, the first woman to ever receive this distinction.
Find tickets here.
5The Legendary Life Tom Petty
Friday, March 7, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
The stories and songs from one of the greatest singer/songwriters in rock and roll history is being brought to the stage in “The Legendary Life Of Tom Petty” with songs such as “Learning To Fly”, “American Girl” and “Don’t Come Around Here”. Juno award-winning recording artist Clayton Bellamy.
Find tickets here.
6Creed Fisher
Friday, March 7, 7 pm
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Creed Fisher isn’t just making music—he’s telling stories of grit, heart, and the all-American spirit. With over 100 million streams on Spotify and nearly 60 million views on YouTube, Fisher’s raw, unfiltered sound blends traditional country roots with modern energy.
Find tickets here.
