6 Live Shows this Week- March 25, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Fall Out Boy
Sunday, March 31, 6:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Fall Out Boy is bringing the So Much For (2our) Dust tour to Bridgestone Arena on March 31, 2024 with special guests Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR.
Find tickets here.
2A.J. Croce
Friday, March 29, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Multi-faceted singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is hitting the road again in celebration of two more of his father Jim Croce’s legendary albums, 1973’s Life and Times and his final release, I Got A Name, in addition to songs from You Don’t Mess Around With Jim. The much-anticipated tour, Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary, makes a stop at Ryman Auditorium on March 29, 2024.
Find tickets here.
3Sampha
Friday, March 29, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
Sampha Lahai Sisay is a British singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer from Morden, South London. Sampha is widely known for his collaborative work with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Frank Ocean, SBTRKT, Jessie Ware, Travis Scott, Kanye West, and more.
Find tickets here.
4Grand Ole Opry
Wednesday, March 27, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Special guests for the show will be The Price Sisters, Aoife O’Donovan, Riders in the Sky, and Amythyst Kiah.
Find tickets here.
5Song Suffragettes
Wednesday, March 27, 7 pm
Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
Since 2014, Song Suffragettes has been shining a spotlight on the most talented women in music through a weekly show on Monday nights at Nashville’s Listening Room Café. In 10 years, Song Suffragettes has championed some of the biggest names in music from Kelsea Ballerini to Lainey Wilson to Megan Moroney and even non-country stars like Gayle. Guests for the event will be Wynonna Judd, Chapel Hart, Liz Rose, Maddie and Tae plus more.
Find tickets here.
6Shaq’s All Stars
Friday, March 29, 8 pm
Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, returns to Nashville on March 29th, this time with even more Bass Allstars including Virtual Riot, Levity, Ceelo, Vexus, and Kho Pilot.
Find tickets here.