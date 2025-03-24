6 Live Shows this Week- March 24, 2025

Here is our pick for six live shows to see this week.
1Trisha Yearwood & Friends
Wednesday, March 26, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host Band As One Nashville a Concert for the Cure on March 26, 2025, at the Ryman Auditorium. The inaugural event will bring together some of music’s most renowned artists to raise critical funds for those impacted by breast cancer. Country music icon, Trisha Yearwood will headline the event alongside a star-studded lineup of artists that are committed to lending their voices to ending breast cancer for all.
Find tickets here.
2Warren Zeiders
Thursday, March 27, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Zeiders will kick-off his 2025 ‘Relapse’ Tour with a show at Nashville’s new venue, The Pinnacle. The previously announced 25+ date major market tour is nearly sold-out, with only a handful of tickets remaining in select cities.
Find tickets here.
3Little Caesar with Warner E Hodges and Charlie Bonnett III
Friday, March 28, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
A great trio of bands that exemplifies everything glorious in American Rock and Roll. This will be an evening of all things musically holy, that homogenizes Blues, Soul, Hard Rock and Country into one, big, joyous celebration.
Find tickets here.
4Neon Trees
Friday, March 28, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Neon Trees are an American rock band founded in Provo, Utah. The band received nationwide exposure in late 2008 when they opened several North American tour dates for the band the Killers.
Find tickets here.
5Tin Pan South at Listening Room
Tuesday, March 25, 6 pm
Tin Pan South songwriters event takes place all throughout Nashville this week. On Tuesday, see Travis Denning, Noah Hicks, Matt Mulhare, and Cole Taylor.
Find tickets here.
6Chuck Ragan
Sunday, March 30, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Chuck Ragan will perform at City Winery in support of Love and Lore – his first solo collection in ten years. This album encapsulates a timeframe in his life of acknowledging the position that he’s in as a dad, a husband, a brother and a friend and the love that it takes to be any of those along with the trials and the lessons we learn when we’re not.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter